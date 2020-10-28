At 11th hour, Donziger's last attorney says will walk away unless trial delayed

Attorney Lauren Regan has told a Manhattan federal judge that she will withdraw from the trial of Steven Donziger, the American lawyer who spent more than two decades suing Chevron Corp over pollution in Ecuador and is now facing a civil trial next week for criminal contempt, unless it is rescheduled for the third time.

In yet another twist in the highly-publicized legal saga, the Civil Liberties Defense Center attorney said on Tuesday that she cannot safely travel from her home in Oregon to New York due to the coronavirus pandemic for the in-person trial, that Donziger does not consent to a tele-trial, and that the trial must be adjourned.

