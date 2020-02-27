Atlantic Richfield agrees to $30 mln settlement to cleanup Montana site

A subsidiary of British oil giant BP PLC has agreed to pay an estimated $30 million for the cleanup of a section of a longtime Superfund site in Montana as part of a proposed settlement deal with a local government, according to its officials.

In the draft deal announced Tuesday, the San Antonio, Texas-based company agreed to finance public health and cleanup activities in the western Montana county of Anaconda Deer-Lodge, where soil and water have been polluted with hazardous mine waste resulting from the operation of smelters and mills dating back to the 1860s.

