Attorney Donziger asks court for broadcasted trial

Embattled attorney Steven Donziger asked a federal judge in Manhattan on Thursday to allow television networks to broadcast his upcoming criminal contempt trial arising from his battles against Chevron Corp over pollution in the Ecuadorian rainforest, or in the alternative that it be shared online via Zoom.

Donziger, who is set to appear before U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska next month to face six counts of criminal contempt said the judge’s decision not to broadcast the trial violates his constitutional rights to a public proceeding.

