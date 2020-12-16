Attorney Donziger sued by ex-counsel for nonpayment: 'the well is dry'

Andrew Frisch, the former lead defense attorney of Steven Donziger, the American lawyer who sued Chevron Corp over pollution in the Ecuadorian rainforest and is now facing a trial for criminal contempt, sued his ex-client for breach of contract in New York state court on Wednesday.

Frisch in a lawsuit against Donziger in New York County Supreme Court seeks $350,000 in relief from his former client for “professional services” whose underlying contract Frisch claims has been breached, according to a summons.

