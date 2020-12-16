Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Attorney Donziger sued by ex-counsel for nonpayment: 'the well is dry'

By Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

Andrew Frisch, the former lead defense attorney of Steven Donziger, the American lawyer who sued Chevron Corp over pollution in the Ecuadorian rainforest and is now facing a trial for criminal contempt, sued his ex-client for breach of contract in New York state court on Wednesday.

Frisch in a lawsuit against Donziger in New York County Supreme Court seeks $350,000 in relief from his former client for “professional services” whose underlying contract Frisch claims has been breached, according to a summons.

