Baltimore asks SCOTUS to send climate case back to state court

The city of Baltimore asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday to return to state court a lawsuit in which it accuses a group of oil and gas companies including BP PLC and Exxon Mobil Corporation of putting the city at risk by knowingly contributing to climate change.

In a brief that opposes the energy companies’ bid to overturn a 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that rejected their contention that the case belongs in federal court, Baltimore said that the lower court correctly interpreted the text and Congressional intent of the U.S. Code when it concluded a lack of jurisdiction to review most of the companies’ grounds for removal.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3r14KqS