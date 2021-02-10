Biden's new CEQ leadership heavy on climate change, enviro justice expertise

The White House on Tuesday announced key Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) staff, who skew heavily toward experts and law professors with environmentally progressive track records as well as Obama administration veterans, as did Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency picks.

CEQ was created in 1969 under the bedrock National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and coordinates White House energy and environmental policies across federal agencies.

