Biden's pick for top DOJ enviro post well-liked game-show winner

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday said he would select Todd Kim, a well-liked and seasoned public servant whose credentials also include winning $500,000 on a game show, to be the Justice Department’s top environmental lawyer.

The White House said Biden intends to name Kim to be Assistant Attorney General for environment at the DOJ, where the Harvard Law School-educated lawyer would carry out the administration’s environmental justice directives and defend its climate initiatives. He needs the U.S. Senate’s confirmation.

