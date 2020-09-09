Big oil asks 5th Circuit to take new look at Louisiana canals ruling

Big oil companies have asked a federal appeals court to take another look at an August ruling that sent back to state court lawsuits by Louisiana parishes over the companies’ continued use of canals dug for oil exploration.

Chevron USA, Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp and ConocoPhillips Co asked the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday to rehear en banc the consolidated cases after a three-judge panel rebuffed the oil companies’ efforts to permanently bump them to federal court on Aug. 10.

