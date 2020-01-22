Westlaw News
January 22, 2020 / 9:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Calif. water utility sues U.S. over PFAS contamination from Air Force base

Sebastien Malo

1 Min Read

A California water utility has sued the U.S. government in Sacramento federal court, alleging that the U.S. Air Force knowingly contaminated one of its sources of drinking water by disposing of a firefighting foam laced with substances it says are hazardous.

In the lawsuit filed on Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, the California-American Water Company (Cal-Am) accuses the Air Force of having acted negligently by contaminating a water well in Sacramento County with perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), which is found in firefighting foam it used at a base.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tHr680

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below