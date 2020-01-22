Calif. water utility sues U.S. over PFAS contamination from Air Force base

A California water utility has sued the U.S. government in Sacramento federal court, alleging that the U.S. Air Force knowingly contaminated one of its sources of drinking water by disposing of a firefighting foam laced with substances it says are hazardous.

In the lawsuit filed on Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, the California-American Water Company (Cal-Am) accuses the Air Force of having acted negligently by contaminating a water well in Sacramento County with perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), which is found in firefighting foam it used at a base.

