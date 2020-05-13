California judge grants preliminary injunction in water diversion lawsuit

A federal judge in Fresno, California, temporarily halted a plan to divert water to California farmers in the Central Valley so as not to jeopardize endangered fish species, handing a victory to the state and a coalition of fisheries groups who had brought separate lawsuits against the project.

U.S. District Judge Dale Drozd on Monday granted the plaintiffs’ request for a preliminary injunction through May 31 to stop implementation of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s plan to send water from north California to some 20 million farmers and residents further south, finding that diverting freshwater from rivers risked irreparable harm to fish in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act and the Endangered Species Act (ESA).

