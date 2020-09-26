Case to Watch: Water war at SCOTUS could be harbinger of new type of climate case

Texas will try to convince the U.S. Supreme Court early next month that it should not have to pay the price for water that evaporated in New Mexico where it was held in a reservoir to prevent flooding following a tropical storm.

The high court will hear oral arguments on Oct. 5 in the case over different interpretations of a compact between the states of New Mexico and Texas that divides up waters of the Pecos River.

