Chemical maker Croda urges fed court to toss proposed class action over air pollutant

A Delaware federal court should toss a proposed class action lawsuit that accuses a subsidiary of specialty chemicals maker Croda International PLC of knowingly putting the health of nearby residents at risk by emitting a carcinogenic chemical at the facility, the company said in a court filing.

Croda Inc told the U.S. District Court of the District of Delaware on Tuesday that the class proposed by a resident of the northern Delaware town of New Castle, where the company operates its Atlas Point manufacturing plant, lacks standing because none of the putative class members would include people diagnosed with cancer. Fear of developing a disease is an impermissible claim under Delaware law, Croda argued.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/37614MR