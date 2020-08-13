Chicago environmental justice groups say industry move to nonwhite area flouts housing law

Three environmental and community groups on Wednesday accused the city of Chicago in a complaint to the U.S. Department of Housing of violating federal fair housing law by facilitating the planned relocation of a polluting scrap metal recycling yard from a well-off predominantly white area to a mostly Black and Latino low-income one.

The Southeast Environmental Task Force and two other groups accused Chicago’s administration of discriminating against residents of color and violating the Fair Housing Act by striking an agreement outside normal channels with General Iron Industries in 2019 to move its industrial facility to Chicago’s Southeast Side.

