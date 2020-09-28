Chief of public land agency removed for serving unlawfully - judge

William Pendley, who acted as director of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for more than 400 days, served unlawfully during his tenure and must not be authorized to do so anymore, a federal judge in Great Falls, Montana has ruled.

U.S. Chief District Judge Brian Morris said on Friday the Trump administration had violated the appointment clause of the U.S. Constitution and the Federal Vacancies Reform Act (FVRA) by unlawfully keeping Pendley at the helm of the BLM for 424 days rather than appointing a U.S. Senate-confirmed official.

