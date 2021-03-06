Circuit court denies N.J. challenge to EPA air pollution recordkeeping rule

A federal appeals court on Friday denied New Jersey’s bid to vacate an Environmental Protection Agency rule that says large industrial facilities are under no obligation to report post-modification levels of air pollutants they emit if they’ve previously self-estimated that the increases would be small.

A split panel of the U.S. District Court for the D.C. Circuit ruled that the EPA had not acted arbitrarily or capriciously when it adopted a rule that allows “major stationary sources” of air pollutants, like power plants, to do without recordkeeping and reporting, otherwise mandated by the Clean Air Act (CAA), when changes to such facilities have been projected to raise their emissions by less than 50% of the level permitted for increases.

