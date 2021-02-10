'Climate kids' will petition SCOTUS after denied en banc rehearing at 9th Circuit

The young climate activists whose pioneering case, Juliana v. United States, posited they have a constitutional right to be protected from climate change, said on Wednesday they plan to petition the U.S. Supreme Court to review a federal appeals court ruling that affirmed their lack of standing.

In a long-awaited ruling, a majority of 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judges who cast their vote decided against an en banc rehearing of the case by 21 children and young adults after a split 9th Circuit panel said the U.S. Constitution mandates policymakers, not courts, to resolve such problems.

