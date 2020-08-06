CORRECTED - IN BRIEF: Park Service ducks Fire Island deer management plan claims, for now

A federal court in New York’s Long Island has dismissed claims by two animal welfare groups alleging that the U.S. National Park Service (NPS) illegally adopted a plan to manage deer population in a protected area by killing the animals.

A U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York judge ruled that the Animal Welfare Institute and Wildlife Preserves could not proceed with three claims opposing the Fire Island National Seashore Park deer management plan because plaintiffs had failed to name the United States as a defendant.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3ftyXrE