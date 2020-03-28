CORRECTED: Judge greenlights San Diego Port's nuisance claims against Monsanto

NOTE: This story has been corrected to clarify that a federal judge denied Monsanto’s motion for summary judgment with regard to public nuisance claims solely by the Port District of San Diego. A previous version of this story mistakenly said Monsanto’s motion for summary judgment against the city of San Diego was also denied. It was, in fact, granted. It also includes an updated comment from Bayer.

A federal judge in San Diego has said Monsanto must face claims by the Port District of San Diego accusing the company of polluting its harbor by giving industrial customers instructions to dump toxic chemicals in local landfills despite knowing it could end up in storm runoff and pose health and environmental risks.

