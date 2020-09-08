Co's settlement with N.J. doesn't foreclose federal CERCLA liabilities - 3rd Circuit

A federal appeals court reversed on Tuesday a lower court ruling that said a settlement deal between the state of New Jersey and the former owner of a northern New Jersey landfill-turned-Superfund site shielded the landfill’s owner from liability from reimbursing cleanup costs incurred by the U.S. government.

A three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that Carter Day Industries, the former owner of the Combe Fill South Landfill, remained on the hook for contributions toward the federal expenditures, rejecting arguments that under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, Liability Act (CERCLA) Carter’s settlement with New Jersey discharged it from both state- and federal-level liabilities.

