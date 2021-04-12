Court approves landmark $205 mln deal to settle Mountaire wastewater cases

Poultry processor Mountaire Corp will pay a total of $205 million to settle claims in state and federal courts that its poultry processing facility in southern Delaware contaminated drinking water with nitrate that seeped through the ground and polluted ambient air.

Judge Craig Karsnitz in the Superior Court of the State of Delaware approved a $65 million deal between Mountaire and a class of 6,700 residents in Millsboro, Delaware, where the Little Rock, Arkansas-based company operates a facility. The agreement was dependent on a federal judge in Wilmington ordering, also on Monday, the company to spend an estimated $140 million to upgrade the plant’s wastewater treatment facility.

“While Mountaire does not believe that it caused any damage to any of the plaintiffs, it chose to settle the case in order to achieve a final resolution and to allow construction of a new wastewater treatment plant to proceed,” the company said in a statement. It is represented by Parkowski, Guerke & Swayze.

Named plaintiff Gary Cuppels said in a press conference Monday that “the settlement... was probably the best outcome possible.”

“But the impact on me as well as my wife continues on - we have continuously since 2017 had really severe gastric issues,” he added.

The Cuppels, represented by Baird Mandalas Brockstedt as well as Schochor Federico and Staton, sued Mountaire in 2018 in Delaware state court after they unexpectedly received cases of bottled water from the company and realized their water was unsafe.

Their complaint alleges that since 2000, Mountaire’s wastewater has been contaminating the area’s groundwater and drinking-water wells with excessive levels of nitrates. They also said the spraying of the facility’s wastewater - a method to dispose of it - caused air pollution.

Under the deal, payment of the settlement amount required entering a consent decree in a related federal case. That condition that was fulfilled on Monday.

In that case, Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment Control (DNREC) sued Mountaire Farms of Delaware Inc, a Mountaire Corp subsidiary, in 2018 for violating the Federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act when in 2017 its wastewater facility failed. The malfunction resulted in the spraying of wastewater containing nitrate onto fields at levels exceeding federal limits.

The Cuppels intervened in that case and opposed an amended consent decree. Their lawyers said it was too weak, describing it during a press conference on Monday as a “Band-aid on a gun-shot wound.”

Under a confidential agreement mentioned in the settlement, Mountaire agreed as part of the decree to undertake “certain additional activities to prevent further harm to the groundwater,” and the Cuppels withdrew their objections.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer Hall on Monday entered the decree.

It provides that Mountaire will improve the functioning of its wastewater treatment facility with upgrades. It also fines the company $600,000.

The state judge, in his order, said the parties estimate the value of Mountaire’s commitments in the consent decree at $140 million.

DNREC spokeswoman Nikki Lavoie said the consent decree had been proposed two years ago but its approval had “stalled” as a result of the class action case.

The cases are Gary Cuppels v. Mountaire Corporation, Superior Court of the State of Delaware, No. S18C-06-009.

For Gary Cuppels: Chase Brockstedt of Baird Mandalas Brockstedt and Philip Federico of Schochor, Federico and Staton

For Mountaire Corporation: Michael Parkowski of Parkowski, Guerke & Swayze And State of Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control v. Mountaire Farms of Delaware, Inc., U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, No. 1:18-cv-00838.

For Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control: Devera Scott of Delaware Department of Justice

For Mountaire Farms of Delaware, Inc.: Elio Battista of Parkowski, Guerke & Swayze