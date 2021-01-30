Court vacates three Trump-era smog pollution measures

Jan 29 -

A federal appeals court in Washington D.C. on Friday threw out three provisions of a Trump-era rule that environmentalists including the Sierra Club and Downwinders at Risk alleged in a lawsuit crippled national ozone-pollution standards.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court for the D.C. Circuit said that the Trump Environmental Protection Agency misinterpreted the text of the Clean Air Act (CAA) when it allowed, with a 2018 rule, states to report having cut toxic ozone levels to National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) by trading offset credits for one major ozone-forming gas with credits for another.

