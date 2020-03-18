Westlaw News
D.C. Circuit rejects Union Pacific challenge to DOT flammable freight data disclosure rule

    A U.S. federal appeals court has denied a bid by Union
Pacific Railroad Company to invalidate a U.S. Department of
Transportation safety rule that requires railroads to share with
states and tribes information about trains passing through that
carry highly-flammable liquids, rejecting claims that the rule
insufficiently protects the data.
    In a 2-1 Tuesday ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
D.C. Circuit tossed out Union Pacific's petition for review of a
2019 regulation by DOT's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety
Administration (PHMSA), saying that the company had failed to
provide any evidence that the rule fell short of securing and
keeping confidential the data as required by the 2015 Fixing
America's Surface Transportation Act (FAST).
