D.C. Circuit to rehear case against FERC practice judge called 'Kafkaesque'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia has agreed to reconsider a recent ruling that rejected challenges to the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s delay of the administrative review of its 2017 certification of Williams Partners’ Atlantic Sunrise pipeline until after it had authorized construction to begin.

A majority of the judges voted to rehear the case en banc on Thursday. In a concurrence to the August ruling, Circuit Judge Patricia Millett had admonished FERC for its use of a procedure she said created a “Kafkaesque regime” that insulated its decisions from judicial review.

