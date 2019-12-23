Democratic states, cities, sue the EPA over Obama-era WOTUS rule repeal

A group of sixteen Democratic-led states and cities filed a lawsuit on Friday against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the latest chapter in a battle against the Trump administration’s efforts to narrow the scope of which waterways are subject to federal environmental regulations.

In a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court, the coalition, led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, alleges that a recent rule that limits the types of waterways protected from pollution violates the Clean Water Act (CWA) by returning to decades-old standards.

