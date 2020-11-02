Devon Energy records $28 mln expense over class action settlement - SEC filing

Devon Energy Production Co LP has recorded a $28 million expense in connection with its agreement to resolve a class action in Dallas federal court, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing entered on Friday.

The shale oil and gas producer in its latest quarterly report says it recently reached a proposed settlement in the certified class action lawsuit “to avoid the uncertainty of litigation.” The lawsuit alleges that the company underpaid millions of dollars in royalties to Texas landowners who leased it their land.

