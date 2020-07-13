Dismissal of landfill case does not pass the smell test at 3rd Circuit

A federal appeals court revived on Monday a proposed class action lawsuit by Pennsylvania residents who say they represent 8,400 households suffering from a multimillion-dollar loss in property value because a nearby landfill releases “sickening odors” and air contaminants.

A panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court ruling that had dismissed the lawsuit by the residents of Freemansburg, who claim a nearby landfill causes a public and private nuisance under state pollution laws because the pungent odor that blows their way interferes with their rights to enjoy their land and degrades its value.

