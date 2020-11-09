Donziger contempt trial pushed to 2021 in order to get 'live body'

The criminal-contempt trial of embattled New York lawyer Steven Donziger, who spent more than two decades suing Chevron Corp over pollution in Ecuador, was postponed until January 2021.

On Saturday, Senior U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska rescheduled the bench trial to Jan. 19 , which was due to begin on Monday in Manhattan federal court. The order came after the prosecution said it agreed to the arrangement because a new lawyer is set to join Donziger’s legal team and represent him in person, putting to rest his grievances about inadequate representation.

