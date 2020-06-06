Dow Chemical, others must face pollution lawsuit by N.Y. water districts

A federal judge in Brooklyn, New York greenlighted lawsuits by dozens of Long Island water districts who accuse manufacturers and licensors of a toxic chemical, including The Dow Chemical Company, of knowingly letting the substance migrate into the ground and contaminate the districts’ water wells.

U.S. District Judge Nina Gershon in the Eastern District of New York ruled on Thursday that Dow, Ferro Corporation and Vulcan Materials Company must face the 24 complaints despite the nature of the contaminant, dioxane, making it impossible to physically trace it to any particular defendant.

