Duke Energy to pay up to $9 billion in coal ash cleanup settlement

Duke Energy Corp has agreed to pay as much as $9 billion to excavate nearly 80 million tons of coal ash at six of its facilities in North Carolina to settle lawsuits accusing the company of polluting rivers and groundwater, it said on Thursday in a statement.

In a deal inked on Tuesday, Duke agreed with state regulators and the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC), which is representing a bevy of environmental and community groups, to enter a court-supervised consent order to permanently close all of its remaining coal ash basins in the state and resolve all pending environmental litigation.

