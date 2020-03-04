DuPont seeks mistrial after Ohio jury awards couple $50 mln in 'forever chemical' lawsuit

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company has asked an Ohio federal court to declare a mistrial after a jury awarded $50 million to a testicular cancer survivor and his wife who claimed that the illness was linked to the company’s contamination of their drinking water with a chemical the company used at one of its manufacturing plants despite knowing it was hazardous.

The company, in a renewed motion for mistrial Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, argued that the court’s instructions to the initially deadlocked jury had coerced it into finding that DuPont’s negligent use of perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) at its plant was the cause of the plaintiff’s cancer.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2VJPOQK