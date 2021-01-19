E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co, former exec, arraigned over 2014 fatal accident

E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Co was arraigned on Tuesday in Houston federal court over charges that it knowingly violated safety regulations in the lead-up to a fatal accident in 2014 at the company’s former La Porte, Texas chemical plant.

The Corteva Agriscience subsidiary was arraigned in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Frances Stacy after a grand jury earlier this month indicted it for failing to abide by safety regulations under the Clean Air Act and for negligently releasing extremely hazardous substances while manufacturing pesticides at its now shuttered plant near Houston. The company pleaded not guilty on all counts.

