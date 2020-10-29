Embattled attorney Donziger's trial postponed, again

Senior U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ordered the third postponement of Steven Donziger’s trial on Wednesday, after his attorney Lauren Regan said she could not travel from her home in Oregon to New York due to the coronavirus pandemic for the in-person bench trial.

Donziger, the American lawyer who spent more than two decades suing Chevron Corp over pollution in Ecuador was facing a civil trial next Wednesday for criminal contempt. The trial will now begin on Nov. 9.

