Enviro group sues major companies over plastic pollution in California

An environmental group has filed a lawsuit against some of the world’s largest food, beverage and consumer goods companies in California state court, saying they should be held accountable for plastic packaging that is polluting oceans and other waterways in the state.

In a complaint filed on Wednesday in San Mateo County Superior Court, the Earth Island Institute said the Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc, Nestle USA and seven other companies sold California consumers goods in single-use packaging they knew or should have known would pollute waterways and oceans.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/385iWV2