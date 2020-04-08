Enviro groups sue EPA over Texas air pollution 'loopholes'

A coalition of nine environmental and advocacy groups have sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in federal appeals court in a bid to reverse a decision that shields large Texas industrial facilities, such as coal plants and oil refineries, from liability for violations tied to emissions of pollutants when facilities turn on and off or malfunction.

The Sierra Club, Citizens for Environmental Justice (CEJ) and others sued the EPA on Tuesday in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit where they seek judicial review of an action it took in February that reverses, for Texas, an Obama-era EPA rule requiring states to close “loopholes” allowing them to release an unlimited amount of emissions during startup, shutdown and malfunction (SSM) events.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XmPN6i