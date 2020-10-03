Enviros ask court to cancel hundreds of oil, gas leases in Wyoming, Nevada

A Great Falls, Montana court should invalidate hundreds of Wyoming and Nevada oil and gas leases that took place under a 2017 U.S. Bureau of Land Management memorandum which has already been found, in the same case, to violate the law because it imperils a threatened chicken-sized prairie fowl, environmental groups said on Friday in a motion for summary judgment.

The Montana Wildlife Federation, the National Audubon Society and others asked the court to vacate the leases as part of the second phase to a lawsuit they filed in 2018.

