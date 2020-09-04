Enviros, DOJ face off over bid to freeze key environmental law rollback

Conservation groups pleaded to a Charlottesville federal court on Friday to delay the implementation of a Trump administration overhaul of a key environmental law slated to go live next week, but faced a judge who questioned his power to pause a politically-led reform whose implementation is expected to fast-track infrastructure projects such as oil pipelines and road expansions.

The coalition of 17 conservation groups in oral arguments sought to convince U.S. District Judge James Jones to preliminarily enjoin a new rule over how to implement the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) by saying they will be harmed as soon as it takes effect on Sept. 14, while the administration insisted agencies will first need to formulate regulations to apply it.

