Enviros' lawsuits fight Trump rule on waste water from coal plants

Environmental and civic groups on Monday sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in two federal appeals courts over a Trump administration rollback of Obama-era measures limiting levels of toxic materials in waste water, saying the new rule unlawfully allows coal plants to release excessive levels of toxic materials in waterways.

Clean Water Action, the Natural Resources Defense Council and others asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit to review the Trump rule, which they allege violates the Clean Water Act by jeopardizing the cleanliness of sources of drinking water, lakes, rivers and streams. In a second lawsuit over the same issue, Appalachian Voices and a local branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People sued in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals over the same issue.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2Gkg270