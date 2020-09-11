Enviros lose last-minute bid to stop NEPA rollback

A federal judge in Charlottesville turned down an 11th hour bid on Friday by environmentalists to delay the implementation of a Trump administration overhaul of a key environmental law slated to go live on Monday.

U.S. District Judge James Jones denied a motion by a coalition of 17 conservation groups to preliminarily enjoin or stay a new rule championed by the Trump administration over how to implement the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), saying that a single judge should use nationwide preliminary injunctions sparsely.

