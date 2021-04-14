Enviros sue Army Corps over Mississippi Delta's Yazoo Pumps

Conservation groups sued the Army Corps of Engineers in federal court in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, accusing it of rushing its approval of a $220 million flood-control project in the Mississippi’s South Delta during the waning days of the Trump administration.

American Rivers, the Sierra Club and others say the Corps when approving the Yazoo Backwater Area Pumps Project in January refused to consider, in contravention to the National Environmental Protection Act, less environmentally damaging practicable alternatives to building the large pumping station to protect an oft-flooded 135,000-acre area.

