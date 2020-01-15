Enviros sue BLM over central California fracking plan

A coalition of eight environmental groups on Tuesday sued the Bureau of Land Management in Los Angeles federal court, challenging its conclusion that opening more than a million acres of California public lands and mineral estate to oil and gas development presents no health risks from fracking.

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, the coalition, which includes the Center for Biological Diversity and Los Padres ForestWatch, allege the federal agency violated the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) by failing to assess fracking’s potential harm to public health and recreation in almost a half million acres of public land and more than a million acres of mineral estate.

