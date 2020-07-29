Enviros sue Trump administration over revamped key environmental law

Two separate coalitions of environmental groups sued the Trump administration in federal courts on Wednesday in the first set of legal challenges to his reform of a bedrock environmental law that the president unveiled earlier this month as part of his broader campaign to fast-track infrastructure projects such as oil pipelines and road expansions.

Wild Virginia, the South Carolina Wildlife Federation and 15 other groups sued the White House Council of Environmental Quality (CEQ) in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia over its revamping of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), claiming the move violates the Administrative Procedure Act because it is arbitrary and capricious.

