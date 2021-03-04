Enviros to EPA: Use novel power to get industry to pay for PFAS research  

Public health and environmental groups in a lawsuit in San Francisco federal court say the Environmental Protection Agency should utilize its untapped power under section 4 of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) to order a chemical company to subsidize health studies on 54 undertested PFAS substances.

The Center for Environmental Health, Cape Fear River Watch and others on Wednesday sued the EPA over its denial of their petition seeking that it order The Chemours Company to fund studies on the effects on animals, humans and the environment of 54 per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) that its North Carolina Fayetteville Works facility manufactures. The plaintiffs say the EPA acted arbitrarily and capriciously when it rejected their petition by concluding that the groups had not proven that data on those versions of the chemical is lacking.

