EPA in new guidance attempts end run around pollution test in Maui v Wildlife Fund

The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday issued a draft guidance that critics said weakens a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that defines when indirect discharges into protected waters require permitting under clean water law.

The draft guidance, which adds new conditions to the justices’ test in their April ruling in County of Maui, Hawaii v. Hawaii Wildlife Fund, Hawaii was met by criticism by environmentalists who said it is a weak attempt to undercut Maui.

