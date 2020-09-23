EPA must face lawsuit over PCB pollution in Spokane River

A federal judge in Seattle on Tuesday ruled that green groups and an Indian tribe may seek judicial review of an Environmental Protection Agency plan the plaintiffs say failed EPA’s duty to set limits for polychlorinated biphenyl (PCB) that enter a Washington state river with the worst PCB contamination statewide.

Senior U.S. District Judge Barbara Rothstein denied the agency’s bid to dismiss claims in the long-running case by the Sierra Club and others who say an EPA plan to set limits on PCBs that can enter the Spokane River reached following a previous court order is arbitrary and capricious.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3hXWzFY