EPA must reevaluate smog zones near St. Louis, Denver - D.C. Circuit

A federal appeals court ruled on Friday that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency must go back to the drawing board on whether counties in five states meet ozone-pollution standards.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said per curiam that the EPA had acted arbitrarily and capriciously, or failed to explain its reasoning when it designated in 2018 the counties in Missouri, Illinois, Michigan, Colorado and Wisconsin as meeting nationwide pollutant emission standards that aim to prevent the formation of toxic ground-level ozone.

