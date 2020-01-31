EPA sued over 'outdated' oil dispersants plan

A coalition of four conservation groups and residents of Alaska and Louisiana sued the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday in Oakland federal court accusing it of failing to update a national plan that provides for treating oil spills in water with chemicals they say are toxic.

The lawsuit filed by the coalition in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California accuses the EPA of violating the Clean Water Act (CWA) because it has not modernized the “outdated” National Oil and Hazardous Substances Pollution Contingency Plan (NCP) in more than a quarter century.

