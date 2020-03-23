Farmers, food-safety advocates sue EPA over finding glyphosate is safe

A coalition of five groups representing farmers and food-safety advocates have sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in federal appeals court, accusing it of having unlawfully determined that glyphosate, the most widely used weedkiller in the United States, is not a carcinogen when used as indicated.

Rural Coalition and the Center for Food Safety (CFS) sued the EPA on Friday in 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, claiming the agency violated the 1996 Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act by failing to fully probe the herbicide’s effect on human health over the course of an 11-year regulatory review, and yet temporarily approving in January the chemical as safe to human health.

