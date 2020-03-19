Fed court tosses residents' challenge to unwanted fracking on their land

A federal court in Colorado has tossed out a complaint by residents of a Denver suburb who claimed that a state law that forces them to allow energy companies to drill on their property for natural gas violated their constitutional rights not to associate with the companies and constituted an unlawful taking.

U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson in Denver on Wednesday ruled that under the Burford doctrine, which exceptionally gives a federal district court the discretion to dismiss a case when it involves complicated state regulations, he would abstain from interfering with the state’s efforts to establish a coherent policy.

