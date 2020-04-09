Fed judge denies consent decree for Colorado Superfund site

A federal judge in Denver has denied a settlement deal between the U.S. government and Pioneer Natural Resources Company that would have seen the large shale producer pay nearly $6 million to cover part of the cleanup cost of a Superfund site in southern Colorado.

U.S. District Judge William Martinez on Tuesday ruled against the United States’ unopposed motion to enter a consent decree with Pioneer to clean up an abandoned hard rock mine site on grounds that the government had failed to make the case the deal was “fair, reasonable, and in the public interest.”

