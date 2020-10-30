Federal court sends R.I. climate change lawsuit against energy cos back to state court

A federal appeals court on Thursday sent back to the state court where it was first filed a lawsuit by the state of Rhode Island accusing nearly two dozen fossil fuel companies including BP, Shell and Chevron of contributing to climate change that is damaging infrastructure and coastal communities in the state.

The ruling by a two-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals marks the latest case where an appeals court rejects efforts by energy companies to bump state lawsuits accusing them of being responsible for some of the effects of climate change to federal courts. It comes weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to review one of those rulings.

